Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,481 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 403.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,423 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 653.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 229,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 199,356 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.42 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. Analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

