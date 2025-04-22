Barclays PLC Has $10.86 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,756 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,685,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 1,097,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,575,000 after acquiring an additional 954,202 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,910,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,530,000 after acquiring an additional 837,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,170,000 after purchasing an additional 562,710 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 138.71%.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

