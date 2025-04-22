Barclays PLC Has $11.06 Million Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,883 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Hims & Hers Health worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,153 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,844.10. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $910,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 805,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,867.56. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,131 shares of company stock worth $28,406,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

