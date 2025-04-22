Barclays PLC Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NBR stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $271.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

