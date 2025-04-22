Barclays PLC Has $11.56 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,633 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $5,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

