Barclays PLC Has $12.21 Million Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Nextracker worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,721,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,166,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360,214 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Trading Down 2.5 %

NXT opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $455,480.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nextracker from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.48.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

