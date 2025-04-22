Barclays PLC Has $12.28 Million Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 5,047.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,686,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,575,962 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 142.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 37,294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of RLX Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.80 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.03.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.69 million.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

