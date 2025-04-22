Barclays PLC Has $12.60 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,319,000 after buying an additional 44,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,090,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,952,000 after purchasing an additional 154,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $236,500,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $175,607,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $451.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.79 and its 200-day moving average is $411.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.51 and a 1-year high of $468.88.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.