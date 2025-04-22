Barclays PLC Increases Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $204.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.12 and a 1 year high of $288.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

