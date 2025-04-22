Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,918,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,464,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,874,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 163,952 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $9,849,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 128,932 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.33. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $88.46.

Insider Activity

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

