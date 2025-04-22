Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $94,573,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,162,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $23,726,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,807,000 after acquiring an additional 86,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,531,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,417,000 after acquiring an additional 59,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $2,051,307.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,231.43. This trade represents a 97.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $3,657,538.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,386.15. This represents a 25.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,806 shares of company stock worth $6,745,448. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.31. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $122.55 in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

