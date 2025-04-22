Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Exelixis worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $4,396,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 704,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231,886.40. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,059,407.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,607 shares in the company, valued at $28,174,996.98. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.7 %

Exelixis stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

