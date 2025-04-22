Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Barclays PLC raised its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 363.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,074 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 26.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after acquiring an additional 313,637 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,327,000 after purchasing an additional 344,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on nCino in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 7,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $164,397.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,181.92. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Naude sold 17,026 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $555,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,769,143.80. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,012 shares of company stock worth $2,694,676 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nCino Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -136.34, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

