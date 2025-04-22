Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,519,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,598,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14,672.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 584,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,792,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,098,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,613,460.88. This represents a 6.14 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 2.8 %

VSCO opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

