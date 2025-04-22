Barclays PLC Purchases 100,340 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 39,063 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 630.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 236,458 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 122,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWW opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

