Barclays PLC Purchases 176,206 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,842 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,206 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

In related news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

