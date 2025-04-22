Barclays PLC Purchases 1,846 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Alkermes worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $56,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 529,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $12,293,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Alkermes by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,302,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,232,000 after acquiring an additional 419,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 100,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,234,421.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,494.50. This represents a 69.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

