Barclays PLC Purchases 30,196 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,196 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $89.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.06%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,066,078.48. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

