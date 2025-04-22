Barclays PLC Sells 105,112 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,112 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Generac by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

