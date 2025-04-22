Barclays PLC Sells 11,578 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Matson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Matson by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.12. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.90 and a twelve month high of $169.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.46.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,118.16. This trade represents a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,151.75. This trade represents a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

