Barclays PLC Sells 13,796 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Maximus worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Maximus by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMS

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.