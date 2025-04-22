Barclays PLC Sells 183,928 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,369,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,928 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 74,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 179,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 48,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

