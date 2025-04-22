Barclays PLC Sells 241,153 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Graphic Packaging worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

