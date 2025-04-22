Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in B. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,039,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,370,000 after buying an additional 1,556,619 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,491,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4,626.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 384,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 376,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 258,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18.

Barnes Group Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.