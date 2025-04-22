BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of BellRing Brands worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,438,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,419,000 after purchasing an additional 135,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,577,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,885,000 after acquiring an additional 96,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,266,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BellRing Brands by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,746,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,570,000 after purchasing an additional 198,093 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $2,188,320.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,110,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,370,407.64. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

