Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 642.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

BIRK opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

