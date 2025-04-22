Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.30% of Black Hills worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 373.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Black Hills by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

