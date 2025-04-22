BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 152.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 68,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

