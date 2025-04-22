Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041,716 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,573,000 after buying an additional 311,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,865 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 5.2 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra Research raised Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

