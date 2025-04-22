Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BCC opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.97. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

In other Boise Cascade news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

