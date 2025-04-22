Bread Financial (BFH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Bread Financial to post earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $956.17 million for the quarter.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts expect Bread Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bread Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

BFH stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.08.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

