Bread Financial (BFH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2025

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Bread Financial to post earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $956.17 million for the quarter.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts expect Bread Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bread Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

BFH stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on BFH

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.