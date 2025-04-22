Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,878,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Burford Capital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,980,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Insider Activity at Burford Capital

In other Burford Capital news, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,403.19. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $43,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,164.29. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.