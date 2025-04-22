CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,639 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of CareTrust REIT worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.62%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

