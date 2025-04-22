Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,834 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.19%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

See Also

