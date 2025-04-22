Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.75. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.34. The firm has a market cap of $543.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.87. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $673.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOV shares. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

