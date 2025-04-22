Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $870,279.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,516. This trade represents a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,783.16. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,459 shares of company stock worth $2,024,241. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.92%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

