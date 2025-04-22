Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 893.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Progress Software Price Performance

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $70.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,163.93. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $56,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,000.72. This represents a 18.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,193. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

