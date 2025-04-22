CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stake Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 558,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,010,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

CGI Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GIB stock opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1039 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CGI’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

