Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Comerica by 134.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 490,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Comerica from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.16.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

