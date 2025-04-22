ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 13.80%. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNOB opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $822.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $29.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
