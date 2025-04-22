CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of CTS worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in CTS by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.61. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

CTS Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

