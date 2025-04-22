DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Shares Purchased by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,568,000 after purchasing an additional 122,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $92,962.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,592,697.62. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

