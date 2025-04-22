Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.29% of Eastern Bankshares worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 836.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.96. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBC

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.