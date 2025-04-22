Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,944 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Elastic worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1,065.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.48.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $513,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $250,071.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,757,852.68. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

