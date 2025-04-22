Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,293,000 after acquiring an additional 75,409 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Amundi increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 204.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.78. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

