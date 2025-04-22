Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 827.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Essent Group by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

ESNT stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.13%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

