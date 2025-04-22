Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,919,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,493,000 after acquiring an additional 446,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 818,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 278,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 3.5 %

FHI stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

