First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,873 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of First Financial worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $519.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.41.

First Financial Announces Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial

In other First Financial news, Director James O. Mcdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $48,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,543.38. This trade represents a 11.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Allen Franklin acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.53 per share, with a total value of $57,783.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,157.85. The trade was a 12.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,195 shares of company stock worth $111,625. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

