FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FONAR were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of FONAR by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 401,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FONAR by 148.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.17. FONAR Co. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 7.68%.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

