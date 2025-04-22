Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,240 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a current ratio of 84.89. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Research analysts expect that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.